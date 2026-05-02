Repolling in Bengal records 86.9% turnout across Diamond Harbour, Magrahat booths
Officials have been directed to conduct inspections of the EVM strongroom twice daily until the completion of the counting process
Re-polling was held peacefully across 15 booths in two Bengal Assembly constituencies on Saturday, with voter turnout reaching 86.9 per cent by 5 pm, according to officials. The turnout was slightly higher in Diamond Harbour, where four booths recorded 87.6 per cent participation, while 11 booths in Magrahat saw a turnout of 86.11 per cent.
The re-poll began at 7 am after approval from the Election Commission of India, following allegations of irregularities during the second phase of polling. These allegations included claims of electronic voting machine (EVM) manipulation, prompting the Commission to order fresh voting in the affected booths—11 in Magrahat West and four in Diamond Harbour. The final results of the Assembly elections will be declared on 4 May.
Meanwhile, tensions resurfaced in Hashimnagar in Falta, where reports of unrest emerged during the day. Supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused members of the Trinamool Congress of issuing threats and carrying out physical assaults. In response, BJP workers staged a protest that led to a blockade of a National Highway, causing disruption in the area. However, the Trinamool Congress has strongly denied these allegations.
Police forces were quickly deployed to the scene after receiving reports of the unrest. The situation in Hashimnagar remained tense for some time, with local residents demanding the arrest of an individual named Jahangir Khan, the Falta TMC candidate, who they alleged was involved in the incidents.
Separately, officials within the Election Commission have flagged several concerns regarding polling in Falta. During the Commission’s review, reports surfaced claiming that adhesive tape had been affixed to EVMs in certain booths. Additionally, there were unusual allegations that perfume had been applied to the machines in some locations. A detailed report on these matters has already been sent by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to the Commission in Delhi for further examination.
Sources suggest that the Commission may consider ordering re-polling in additional booths in Falta, even after the official election results are announced.
In light of these developments, the Election Commission has also issued strict guidelines for the upcoming vote counting process. All personnel involved, both inside and outside counting centres, will be required to sign formal undertakings. These include Counting Assistants, Counting Supervisors, data compilation staff, and police personnel deployed at the centres.
State Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal warned that any errors or negligence during the counting process would result in serious consequences, including possible termination of service. He stressed that accountability would be strictly enforced at every level.
At the same time, the state administration has tightened security measures around strong rooms where EVMs are stored. Officials have been instructed to carry out inspections twice daily until the counting process is complete. During these checks, every detail must be carefully reviewed.
This directive was issued following repeated complaints about CCTV cameras malfunctioning intermittently. Authorities have now been asked to ensure that surveillance systems are fully operational at all times.
With heightened vigilance and strict oversight measures in place, officials aim to ensure that the remaining stages of the election process are conducted fairly and transparently.