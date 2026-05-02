Repolling in Bengal records 86.9% turnout across Diamond Harbour, Magrahat booths

Re-polling was held peacefully across 15 booths in two Bengal Assembly constituencies on Saturday, with voter turnout reaching 86.9 per cent by 5 pm, according to officials. The turnout was slightly higher in Diamond Harbour, where four booths recorded 87.6 per cent participation, while 11 booths in Magrahat saw a turnout of 86.11 per cent.

The re-poll began at 7 am after approval from the Election Commission of India, following allegations of irregularities during the second phase of polling. These allegations included claims of electronic voting machine (EVM) manipulation, prompting the Commission to order fresh voting in the affected booths—11 in Magrahat West and four in Diamond Harbour. The final results of the Assembly elections will be declared on 4 May.

Meanwhile, tensions resurfaced in Hashimnagar in Falta, where reports of unrest emerged during the day. Supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused members of the Trinamool Congress of issuing threats and carrying out physical assaults. In response, BJP workers staged a protest that led to a blockade of a National Highway, causing disruption in the area. However, the Trinamool Congress has strongly denied these allegations.

Police forces were quickly deployed to the scene after receiving reports of the unrest. The situation in Hashimnagar remained tense for some time, with local residents demanding the arrest of an individual named Jahangir Khan, the Falta TMC candidate, who they alleged was involved in the incidents.

Separately, officials within the Election Commission have flagged several concerns regarding polling in Falta. During the Commission’s review, reports surfaced claiming that adhesive tape had been affixed to EVMs in certain booths. Additionally, there were unusual allegations that perfume had been applied to the machines in some locations. A detailed report on these matters has already been sent by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to the Commission in Delhi for further examination.

Sources suggest that the Commission may consider ordering re-polling in additional booths in Falta, even after the official election results are announced.