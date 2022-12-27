Reports on Covid is an excuse to stop Bharat Jodo Yatra: Venugopal

“Flights are coming from China, there is no problem. There is no national level (Covid) protocol suggested by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The PM is attending public meetings and all other government programmes are happening everywhere… there is no problem,” he added.

He said why was the government only writing letter to Rahul Gandhi while other programmes are going on without any fuss.

“There is a ‘mela’ going on Gujarat, there is no problem with that. We will follow the protocol – recommended by the experts — when it is issued by the government,” he said.

Venugopal said he was satisfied with the preparations for the yatra in Jammu and Kashmir.

“We had interaction with people from Jammu (yesterday) and today with people of Kashmir. We are happy with the preparations and satisfied. This is going to be a great programme,” he said, adding the people of Jammu and Kashmir are eagerly waiting for this yatra.