Reservation lottery for Mumbai mayor could upend alliances

Mumbai’s mayoral contest has taken an unusual turn, with both the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena staking claims through very different paths. The Mahayuti is counting on its numerical majority, while the Thackeray faction is openly invoking divine intervention.

But which side ultimately gets the mayor’s post will depend not on floor strength, but on a slip of paper: the reservation lottery. This slip, which many in Mumbai’s political circles now regard as 'miraculous', will determine which social category the mayor must belong to.

According to a notification issued by Maharashtra’s urban development department, the reservation for mayoral posts of 29 municipal corporations, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), will be announced through a lottery on 22 January. The outcome, observers say, could alter the direction of state politics.

If the draw reserves the BMC mayoralty for the Scheduled Castes, the entire arithmetic of the race will shift, because the Mahayuti does not have a single corporator from that category, whereas the Thackeray faction has two. Whether the slot is reserved for a Scheduled Caste male or female, the advantage in that scenario would lie with Uddhav Thackeray’s camp.

The two corporators elected from the Scheduled Caste category on his side are Jitendra Valvi (Ward 53) and Priyadarshini Thackeray (Ward 121). Should the 22 January draw produce this 'miracle', the keys to India’s richest municipal corporation could move firmly to Matoshree, the Thackeray residence.