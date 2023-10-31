Resolve Maratha quota issue by holding special session of Parliament: Uddhav Thackeray tells Centre

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday demanded the Centre to resolve the issue of Maratha reservation by calling a special session of Parliament.

Addressing a press conference here, he said all Union ministers from Maharashtra should raise the reservation issue in the cabinet meeting.

He also urged the Union ministers to resign if the (Maratha reservation) demand is not met.

"This issue should be addressed by the Centre. This can only be resolved in the Lok Sabha. I have been saying this and I say this again that the government should call a special session of Parliament (to resolve the issue)," Thackeray said.

"Even if a special session of the state legislature is required it should be convened," he added.

The Sena (UBT) president said there was unease in the state over the Maratha reservation issue.

Incidents of violence erupted in parts of Maharashtra over the past few days with the Maratha quota supporters vandalising the residences and offices of some politicians.

Activist Manoj Jarange has been on an indefinite fast since October 25 at his Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district to demand Maratha reservation.