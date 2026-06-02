Revanth Reddy unveils Telangana Rising roadmap, targets $3 trillion economy by 2047

Telangana chief minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday unveiled an ambitious long-term development roadmap for the state, declaring that his vision is to make Telangana not merely a gateway to India but a gateway to the world.

Addressing Telangana Formation Day celebrations at the Parade Grounds in Hyderabad, the chief minister said the state's development strategy is outlined in the ‘Telangana Rising – 2047’ vision document, which aims to transform Telangana into a $1 trillion economy by 2034 and a $3 trillion economy by 2047.

Reddy said the government has adopted a comprehensive master plan covering the entire state, which he described as a unique initiative. The vision document divides Telangana into three development zones — CURE, PURE and RARE — with each region assigned a distinct economic role.

Under the plan, the area within Hyderabad's Outer Ring Road has been designated as the CURE (Core Urban Region Economy) zone and will be developed into a world-class services hub. The government intends to create an eco-friendly and pollution-free urban ecosystem through measures including the relocation of polluting industries and the promotion of electric vehicles. The state has already introduced incentives such as exemptions on registration fees, road taxes and lifetime taxes for EVs.

The region between the Outer Ring Road and the proposed Regional Ring Road has been classified as the PURE (Peri-Urban Region Economy) zone. This belt is expected to emerge as a major centre for infrastructure development and manufacturing activity. As part of the strategy, the government plans to develop Bharat Future City, a 30,000-acre Greenfield smart city, while strengthening regional connectivity through projects such as a proposed bullet train hub at Shamshabad.

The third zone, RARE (Rural and Agricultural Region Economy), will focus on agriculture, agro-based industries and rural development. Extending from the Regional Ring Road to the state's borders, the zone will support irrigation projects, agricultural research, crop diversification and agro-industrial growth, according to the chief minister.