Right-wing body approaches Agra court against annual Urs at Taj Mahal

A right-wing organisation has filed a petition in an Agra court seeking a prohibitory injunction against the observation of the 'Urs' at the Taj Mahal.

The petitioner, Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, has also challenged the free entry for 'Urs' inside the Taj Mahal.

The court accepted the petition and fixed 4 March as the date of hearing.

The three-day 'Urs' event will take place this year from 6 to 8 February.

The period is observed to mark the death of Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan, who got the Taj Mahal constructed in 1653 on the banks of of the Yamuna river.

Petitioner's counsel, Anil Kumar Tiwari, said, "On Friday, the petitioner ABHM, through its divisional head Meena Diwakar and district president Saurabh Sharma, filed a petition in the Court of IV Additional Civil Judge (Junior Division) Room No 4 at Civil Court premises in Agra.

"They have sought for a permanent prohibitory injunction against the committee celebrating the 'Urs. The petitioner has also objected to having free entry for the Urs at the Taj Mahal."