RJD leader shot dead in Patna’s Munnachak, police probe on

Tension gripped Patna’s Munnachak locality late Wednesday night after Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Rajkumar Rai, also known as Allah Rai, was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants.
Rai sustained six gunshot wounds and was rushed to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), where he was declared dead.
Confirming the incident, Parichay Kumar, SP (East Range) of Patna, said Rai was active in politics and engaged in land-related business. Two suspects were captured on CCTV cameras, and six spent bullets were recovered from the scene.
According to police, Rai, originally from Raghopur in Vaishali district and currently residing in Munnachak, had stopped near his home to buy food when the attackers opened fire.
Senior police officers, including ASP Sadar Abhinav Kumar, Kankarbagh SHO Abhay Kumar, and Chitragupt Nagar SHO, reached the scene with additional forces. An FIR has been registered, and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team is collecting evidence.
The murder has caused panic in the area, given Rai’s political prominence. Preliminary investigations suggest property disputes may have motivated the attack. Police are taking statements from eyewitnesses and family members and are also examining Rai’s mobile phone to trace the culprits.
Efforts to identify and apprehend the attackers are ongoing.
