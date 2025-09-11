RJD leader shot dead in Patna’s Munnachak, police probe on

Tension gripped Patna’s Munnachak locality late Wednesday night after Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Rajkumar Rai, also known as Allah Rai, was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants.

Rai sustained six gunshot wounds and was rushed to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), where he was declared dead.

Confirming the incident, Parichay Kumar, SP (East Range) of Patna, said Rai was active in politics and engaged in land-related business. Two suspects were captured on CCTV cameras, and six spent bullets were recovered from the scene.