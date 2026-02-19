RJD MP asks Nitish Kumar govt to snap ties with Gates Foundation

The political aftershocks of the Epstein file revelations have now reached Bihar, with the controversy spilling into questions of governance, policy access and the role of the Gates Foundation in state decision-making.

In a letter, RJD MP Sudhakar Singh has urged chief minister Nitish Kumar to review — and if necessary sever — the Bihar government’s engagement with the Gates Foundation, citing concerns over propriety.

Singh’s demand follows global scrutiny around Bill Gates after his name surfaced in discussions with deceased financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who allegedly died by suicide in prison in 2019.

At the centre of Singh’s criticism is the foundation’s operational presence inside Bihar’s bureaucracy. Individuals supported by the Gates Foundation, are working as assistants with senior IAS officers and across key departments. They allegedly provide access to policy formulation and flagship schemes.

“The deployment of individuals appointed by a foreign organisation in the offices and departments of senior, sensitive officials raises questions about policy sovereignty not only in Bihar but across the country,” Singh wrote in his letter.