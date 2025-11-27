Congress hits out at govt over new Aravalli definition

Stretching from Delhi through Haryana and Rajasthan to Gujarat, the Aravallis — among the world’s oldest mountain systems — have already suffered decades of assault from mining, construction and unchecked human activity, Ramesh said. Now, he warned, this fragile ecosystem stands on the brink of “another severe blow.”

Citing a report in The Indian Express, Ramesh noted that the ministry has recommended to the Supreme Court a new definition under which only landforms rising 100 metres or more above local relief, along with their adjoining slopes, would qualify as Aravalli Hills. The Supreme Court, he said, has already accepted the recommendation.

What the definition omits, however, is its devastating implication: vast stretches of the Aravallis — low-lying yet ecologically vital — would no longer be protected. Such reclassification, Ramesh argued, could unlock large swathes of the range for mining and construction, imperilling biodiversity and worsening the air quality of the National Capital Region.

Calling the move “bizarre,” he demanded an immediate review, warning that the supposed good intentions behind the proposal may be nothing more than a perilous path.

As he put it with pointed emphasis: “The road to hell is indeed paved with good intentions.”

With PTI inputs