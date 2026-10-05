Rohit Pawar sets 48-hour deadline over MPSC demands, warns of Pune bandh

Rohit Pawar gave the Maharashtra government 48 hours to address protesting MPSC aspirants’ demands, including the removal of commission chairman Vivek Bhimanwar

He warned of a Pune bandh or a march to Mantralaya and said Rahul Gandhi could visit the protesters on 7 or 8 October

The agitation entered its fifth day amid a political exchange between Pawar and minister Nitesh Rane, and differences among protesting groups

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Monday gave the Maharashtra government 48 hours to resolve the demands of protesting Maharashtra Public Service Commission aspirants, warning of a Pune bandh or a mass march to Mantralaya in Mumbai if it failed to act.

As the agitation entered its fifth day, Pawar demanded the immediate removal of MPSC chairman Vivek Bhimanwar, citing complaints about paper leaks, transparency and alleged corruption in recruitment procedures. He also sought a comprehensive audit of the commission’s recruitment process.

Pawar, who has supported the demonstration since its first day, told reporters that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was likely to meet the aspirants on 7 or 8 October. He estimated that around one lakh students could take to Pune’s streets, although the visit had not been confirmed.

He said students and their parents would decide whether to call a citywide shutdown or march to the state government’s headquarters, and urged Pune residents to support them.