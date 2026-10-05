Rohit Pawar sets 48-hour deadline over MPSC demands, warns of Pune bandh
NCP (SP) MLA seeks commission chief’s removal as aspirants’ protest enters fifth day; Rahul Gandhi’s visit remains tentative
Rohit Pawar gave the Maharashtra government 48 hours to address protesting MPSC aspirants’ demands, including the removal of commission chairman Vivek Bhimanwar
He warned of a Pune bandh or a march to Mantralaya and said Rahul Gandhi could visit the protesters on 7 or 8 October
The agitation entered its fifth day amid a political exchange between Pawar and minister Nitesh Rane, and differences among protesting groups
NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Monday gave the Maharashtra government 48 hours to resolve the demands of protesting Maharashtra Public Service Commission aspirants, warning of a Pune bandh or a mass march to Mantralaya in Mumbai if it failed to act.
As the agitation entered its fifth day, Pawar demanded the immediate removal of MPSC chairman Vivek Bhimanwar, citing complaints about paper leaks, transparency and alleged corruption in recruitment procedures. He also sought a comprehensive audit of the commission’s recruitment process.
Pawar, who has supported the demonstration since its first day, told reporters that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was likely to meet the aspirants on 7 or 8 October. He estimated that around one lakh students could take to Pune’s streets, although the visit had not been confirmed.
He said students and their parents would decide whether to call a citywide shutdown or march to the state government’s headquarters, and urged Pune residents to support them.
The warning came amid a public exchange with Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Nitesh Rane, who called for dialogue and accused Pawar of using students’ grievances for political purposes.
Rane said the dispute concerned the future of lakhs of candidates and urged Pawar to work with the government towards a solution. He also suggested that Pawar might one day serve alongside him in the cabinet.
Pawar dismissed the remark as a diversion and said Rane should speak to the students rather than discuss a ministerial position for him. He urged the minister to press the government for Bhimanwar’s resignation and action on alleged corruption within the commission.
While agreeing that students’ concerns should remain above party politics, Pawar accused some ruling-party legislators of politicising the agitation.
On Sunday, protest supporter Abhijeet Dipke also called for a larger mobilisation, urging aspirants from Vidarbha and other regions to join the demonstration. He advocated bringing Pune to a standstill to press the students’ demands.
Meanwhile, differences over demands have divided the agitation into three groups, complicating efforts to present a united position.
Several opposition leaders have met the protesters, including Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut. NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar has also taken note of the agitation.
With IANS inputs