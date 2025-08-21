Rotten meat scam: J&K govt orders strict compliance of FSSAI rules

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday, 21 August, issued orders for strict compliance with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) rules with regard to handling, storage, packaging and sale of frozen meat, chicken and other meat products, warning of serious consequences in cases of violations.

A scandal recently rocked Kashmir when hundreds of kilos of rotten meat were recovered by the officials from unauthorised and inadequate storage facilities.

What shocked society was the disclosure that this trade had most probably been going on for many years before it was exposed in the Valley.

J&K Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has issued a public notice making it mandatory for all food business operators to strictly adhere to the guidelines of the FSSAI with regard to the handling, storage, packaging and sale of frozen raw meat, chicken and meat products.

The FDA commissioner, in the notification, said that the directions apply to all manufacturers, processors, wholesalers, retailers, cold storage operators, transporters, as well as e-commerce platforms engaged in the sale or distribution of meat products.

The notice clearly warns that the sale of packaged frozen meat or chicken without proper and complete labelling is prohibited, and strict legal action will follow against violators.