RSS ban row: Legal action if rules are flouted, says Priyank Kharge

“In my constituency, they want to come in RSS uniform? Let the children of BJP leaders come in uniform, I will welcome them,” he said, adding that while he had no objection to peaceful events, organisers must comply with legal procedures.

BJP leaders, including leader of Opposition R. Ashoka and MLA S.R. Vishwanath, have vowed to proceed with RSS programmes regardless of government restrictions. Vishwanath even urged party members to set the RSS anthem Namaste Sada Vatsale as their mobile ringtone — a symbolic show of resistance.

Kharge hit back, saying the BJP’s frequent visits to Kalaburagi district were politically motivated:

“They come not to address people’s problems, but only to protest against me. Let them march, but let them follow the rules,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, the Congress party has launched demonstrations across several districts in support of Kharge and the government’s decision.

Cabinet order details

An official government statement clarified that public properties — including government and aided schools, colleges, parks, playgrounds, public roads, and open lands — are meant for citizens’ rightful use and cannot be occupied or obstructed without permission.

The statement added:

“It has been observed that several organisations, with the intent of carrying out their activities, propaganda, or training, are using public properties without prior permission. Such acts amount to trespass and pose risks to public safety.”

Under the new rule, competent authorities will be responsible for granting or denying permission based on the nature of the event and its potential impact on public convenience, safety, and institutional integrity.

Schools and colleges: Permissions to be regulated by the Departments of Higher Education and School Education.

Parks and playgrounds: Supervised by the departments of urban development and RDPR.

Public roads and government lands: Governed by deputy commissioners, police commissioners, and superintendents of police.

The government also emphasised that permissions must be granted without infringing on constitutionally guaranteed rights and that detailed guidelines will soon be issued to ensure clarity and uniform enforcement.

If any event causes inconvenience to the public or obstructs the normal functioning of an institution, authorities have been directed to deny permission outright.

With IANS inputs