RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat runs into a counter-campaign in United States

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, now in New York on the first leg of his three-nation trip for global outreach marking the Sangh’s centenary, has faced a robust campaign opposing his visit. Bhagwat is also due to visit Canada and the UK as part of the public relations outreach. More than 1,000 Americans have called on the US to revoke Bhagwat’s visa. Hundreds of appeals have also been made to New York mayor Zohran Mamdani to cancel Bhagwat’s rally at Madison Square Garden on 29 August.

A section of the Indian diaspora in the US, including the Indian American Muslim Council, Hindus for Human Rights and the Indian Overseas Congress, USA, along with other organisations, has launched a campaign to sensitise US policymakers, business leaders and community leaders about the RSS’s controversial past.

Indeed, the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), an independent, bipartisan commission created by the US Congress to monitor religious freedom worldwide, recommended targeted sanctions against the RSS in its 2026 annual report. It called for freezing US-based assets and barring responsible individuals from entering the US. ‘American institutions should ask why an organisation facing such an extraordinary recommendation from USCIRF is simultaneously being offered platforms, political access and legitimacy in the United States,’ the Indian Overseas Congress said in a statement.

Kshama Sawant, a Democratic Socialist running for the US Congress, expressed disappointment over New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s failure to cancel Bhagwat’s event on Saturday. Mamdani said that while he was proud of a secular and inclusive India, where his mother’s family continues to live, he did not have the authority to cancel a private rally.