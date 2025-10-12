RTI diluted to hide the truth, not serve the people, says Jairam Ramesh

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday, 12 October, accused the Narendra Modi government of “crippling transparency” by diluting the Right to Information (RTI) Act, saying the amendments were driven by fear of public accountability rather than administrative reform.

“Earlier, when information wasn’t available from government departments, people could seek it through RTI. But the Modi government chose to weaken it,” said Ramesh, the party’s general secretary (Communications).