Ruling Left Front govt’s flagship project is white elephant: Congress on KIIFB

Senior Congress leader and political commentator Cherian Philip on Tuesday launched a stinging attack on the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), branding it a “white elephant” that has driven the state into what he described as a quagmire of financial distress.

His remarks came on the very day the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left government marked KIIFB’s silver jubilee with full-page advertisements celebrating it as a transformative force in Kerala’s development story.

Once conceived as a vehicle to fast-track infrastructure creation, KIIFB, according to Philip, has now become a symbol of opacity and overreach. He alleged that its income and expenditure statements remain unaudited and delayed, with neither transparency nor accountability before the state legislature.

“KIIFB, which has pushed Kerala into massive debt, is riddled with irregularities. Its financial dealings through Special Purpose Vehicles and contract arrangements remain hidden behind an iron curtain,” Philip charged, demanding that the government come clean on the actual debt burden and its roadmap for repayment.