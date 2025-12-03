BJP turning into Bharatiya Jasoos Party: Congress

The Congress on Wednesday launched a fierce attack on the Modi government over its proposed move to install the ‘Sanchar Saathi’ mobile application on smartphones, alleging that the BJP was “intruding into the private lives of citizens”.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, senior Congress leader Pawan Khera accused the government of systematically dismantling the fundamental right to privacy.

“The BJP has become the 'Bharatiya Jasoos Party'. It wants to peek into every citizen’s life,” Khera said.