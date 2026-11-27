Raut claimed the proposed exercise would increase the strength of the Lok Sabha from 543 elected seats to between 850 and 860. He said the BJP feared defeat in the 2029 general election and was seeking to redraw constituencies to improve its electoral prospects.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader also accused the ruling dispensation of offering Rs 150 crore per MP to secure support or induce cross-voting. He claimed intermediaries had been appointed in several states to approach lawmakers. The IANS report on his remarks cited no evidence for the claim and carried no BJP response.

Raut urged what he called “patriotic, democratic” parties to reject the bill in Parliament and said those who backed it would be remembered as the “biggest traitors of the 21st century”.

Asked whether the BJP had approached Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Raut said parties routinely spoke to one another and that Thackeray’s position was clear. Citing the BJP’s role in the Shiv Sena split, he said his party would oppose the legislation regardless of where other INDIA bloc parties stood.

With IANS inputs