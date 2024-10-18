Satyamev jayate, says AAP as Satyendar Jain gets bail
Delhi court grants bail to former health minister, citing "delay in trial" and "long incarceration"
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday hailed a Delhi court granting bail to its senior leader Satyendar Jain in a money-laundering case, describing the decision as a victory of truth and the defeat of another "BJP conspiracy".
The Rouse Avenue court in Delhi granted bail to former Delhi health minister Jain, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in May 2022, citing a "delay in trial" and his "long incarceration".
"Satyamev Jayate. Another conspiracy of the BJP failed as Satyendra Jain ji, who brought about a health revolution in Delhi by building magnificent mohalla clinics, got bail from the court. The real face of the BJP has been exposed again now in front of the entire country," the AAP said in a post on X.
The court granted the relief to Jain on a bail bond of Rs 50,000 with two sureties of like amount.
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said Jain got bail after spending more than two years in jail. "What was his fault?" he asked.
The former Delhi chief minister said multiple raids were conducted at Jain's place but not a single penny was recovered. "His only fault was that he built mohalla clinics and made health services free for the people of Delhi. Modi ji put him in jail so that mohalla clinics could be stopped, thus preventing free treatment for the poor. But God is with us," Kejriwal posted in Hindi on X.
"Welcome back Satyendra!" he also wrote.
