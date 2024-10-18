Satyamev jayate, says AAP as Satyendar Jain gets bail

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday hailed a Delhi court granting bail to its senior leader Satyendar Jain in a money-laundering case, describing the decision as a victory of truth and the defeat of another "BJP conspiracy".

The Rouse Avenue court in Delhi granted bail to former Delhi health minister Jain, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in May 2022, citing a "delay in trial" and his "long incarceration".

"Satyamev Jayate. Another conspiracy of the BJP failed as Satyendra Jain ji, who brought about a health revolution in Delhi by building magnificent mohalla clinics, got bail from the court. The real face of the BJP has been exposed again now in front of the entire country," the AAP said in a post on X.