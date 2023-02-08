SC agrees to hear on Wednesday AAP's plea for mayoral election in MCD

"The Aam Aadmi Party is going to the Supreme Court today. We will appeal to the apex court that the MCD elections should be held within one week to ten days under their supervision. (Presiding Officer) Satya Sharma arbitrarily adjourned the House indefinitely.



"We will also challenge the BJP's decision to give the voting rights to the aldermen. AAP has a majority with 134 out of 250 elected members," she said at a press conference.



Both the BJP and the AAP have traded charges in connection with the prevention of the mayoral polls. The bone of contention is the appointment of aldermen and their voting right in the House.



The AAP has alleged that the BJP was trying to steal its mandate by giving voting rights to the nominated members.