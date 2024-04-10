SC ruling on Chhattisgarh 'scam': BJP lied before polls to vilify Baghel, says Congress

With the Supreme Court quashing an ED (Enforcement Directorate) case against a former IAS officer and his son as part of the alleged liquor scam in Chhattisgarh, the Congress on Wednesday said the BJP "shamelessly peddled" lies before the state Assembly polls in November 2023 to implicate former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, but the entire case was "politically motivated".

Congress MP and general-secretary Jairam Ramesh claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's use of the ED, CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) and income tax department to hound all Opposition INDIA bloc politicians, and his use of the "washing machine" to purify the BJP's members, has killed anti-corruption movements and initiatives across the country.

"The Supreme Court revealed that the Chhattisgarh 'liquor scam' was in fact shamelessly fabricated by the ED. The BJP, through its frontal organisation the ED, had shamelessly peddled this lie before the Chhattisgarh polls last year, trying to implicate former CM Bhupesh Baghel in the 'syndicate'. There is no longer any doubt that the entire case was politically motivated," Ramesh posted on X.