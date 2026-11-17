On 15 October, the Supreme Court issued notice to the Election Commission on the petition filed by several INDIA bloc leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, on SIR. The ECI has filed two affidavits in response. In a fresh application, the INDIA bloc leaders have sought the court’s permission under the Supreme Court Rules to serve an interrogatory comprising 48 questions on the ECI.

An ‘interrogatory’ is an application seeking written replies from the opposite party to questions raised to determine the dispute, in this case relating to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The ‘interrogatory’, the application states, is necessary because the ECI has failed to address the questions in its two affidavits.

“When facts central to the constitutional challenge are known exclusively by an authority administering a system, the court may require officials to answer specific questions,” the Supreme Court had ruled in Puttaswamy vs Union of India. The application filed by INDIA bloc leaders relied on this precedent and three provisions of the Supreme Court Rules, 2013, to seek permission to serve the interrogatory comprising 48 questions on SIR. An interrogatory is a judicial procedure requiring answers on affidavit to written questions. The answers become part of the evidence.

The leaders pleaded in the application that the questions had become necessary because the Election Commission's affidavits make assertions about unanimous decisions and approvals but do not disclose the underlying records, file notings, dates or minutes needed to verify those assertions.

The court may allow, modify or reject the request. On 17 November, the Bench comprising CJI Justice Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana indicated that it would first consider the Election Commission’s response and any objections before deciding on the request.

One of the key questions raised is who decided to conduct a nationwide SIR, when the decision was taken and on what basis.

While the Election Commission has repeatedly claimed that the decision was taken unanimously by the Commission in June 2025, the petitioners seek details of the process through which the decision was arrived at. They want the court to consider the minutes of the proceedings as recorded in the files because the legality of the exercise depends on a valid decision-making process.

The application points out the contradictory claims made by the Election Commission on the issue. In a written response to an RTI application, the Commission claimed that the decision to hold the SIR was not taken by the Commission and that there were no records or minutes of meetings with the ECI. The RTI response was sent in August 2025 to transparency activist Anjali Bhardwaj. However, in subsequent affidavits and press releases, the Commission has claimed that the decision was taken collectively by the full Commission.