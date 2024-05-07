Selection of Indian cricket teams on religious basis?

"Is the prime minister mad?" Sam Pitroda, chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, had fumed when the PM claimed that Congress governments would steal even the mangalsutra, the traditional necklace many Hindu women receive when getting married, and wear it as long as they remain married. Commentators have also wondered why the PM is increasingly sounding like he is mentally unhinged.

However, this seems to be part of a carefully crafted strategy, since the entire BJP echo-system has on cue been drumming such falsehoods to attack the Congress manifesto. Repeating a lie a hundred times clearly makes it believable, or that is what the PM’s think tank believes.

It has certainly served the purpose of diverting attention from the actual promises made by the Congress in the manifesto, and forced the Opposition to keep denying the claims. The more the denials, however, the stronger the conviction of Modi bhakts that something must be amiss. Modi ne kaha hai toh kuchh soch samajh kar kaha hoga (if Modi is saying so, he must have thought about it), has been a long-standing refrain among them. Will it be effective? The result on 4 June will show.

Police check voters’ ID in UP

Media channels and the Opposition INDIA bloc shared video clips of cooperative banks still open at midnight on poll-eve in Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh police checking voter ID cards and driving away voters from polling booths, telling them their Aadhaar cards were fake.

The videos began emerging on social media on Tuesday even as voting was in progress in the third phase of polling. The first videos were from Sambhal Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh. They appeared to suggest that state police stationed in large numbers at certain booths were stopping voters and checking their voter ID and Aadhaar cards and sending some of them away. At one of the booths, a large number of voters are seen exiting hurriedly from a school gate, allegedly after a lathi charge.