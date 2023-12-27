Selfie points with PM Modi at stations, universities, museums. What will EC say?

Bags of ‘free rations’ and Covid-19 vaccination certificates had earlier carried the photograph of PM Modi. Installation of selfie points with the PM’s image is the new government initiative to promote the Modi cult.

Possibly encouraged by the response to the selfie points used by the Election Commission of India to promote voter awareness, and convinced that citizens are either not proud enough or aware enough of the country’s achievements under PM Modi, universities, the defence ministry (can other ministries be far behind?), and Indian Railways are busy installing selfie points with the PM’s image in the background.

Such selfie points are already in place in several museums in the national capital. Circulars were issued earlier this year to universities by the University Grants Commission and to the armed forces and departments by the defence ministry to set up selfie points.

Central Railways have now confirmed in a reply to a Right to Information (RTI) query that the pre-approved design of a permanent 3D selfie booth costs Rs 6.25 lakh, while Rs 1.25 lakh is the approved cost of installing each temporary booth. The information was provided in reply to an RTI query filed by retired railway official Ajay Bose.

Responding to the Railways putting up selfie-points, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi posted, “Not a single day goes without someone sharing their ghastly experience while travelling in trains. People are paying more for services even though services are going down the drain… spending crores over selfie points than better facilities. Shame on Central Railway”.