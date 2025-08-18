All options open: INDIA bloc weighs impeachment move against CEC

The INDIA bloc — a coalition of more than 20 Opposition parties — is weighing the option of moving impeachment proceedings against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, accusing him of undermining the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) authority and colluding with the ruling BJP.

If moved, the impeachment motion will be the first against any election commissioner since 1950, when India got its Election Commission.

This comes a day after the ECI held a press conference to rebut allegations of “vote chori” (theft) made by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. On 7 August, Gandhi alleged that 1,00,250 “stolen” votes in the Mahadevapura assembly segment of Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha constituency enabled the BJP’s victory in the constituency, charging the ECI with being “hand in glove” with the ruling party.

At a joint press conference in Delhi's Constitution Club on Monday, eight Opposition MPs launched a coordinated attack on the ECI, claiming the constitutional body had “reduced itself to puppetry” by holding what they called a politically motivated presser.