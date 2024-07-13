Several BJP MLAs want to join Congress in Assam: MP Pradyut Bordoloi

Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi on Saturday claimed that several sitting BJP MLAs from Assam have approached him and other senior leaders for joining the grand old party, which will take a final call on the matter during its upcoming political affairs meeting.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tried to downplay it saying that "coming and going happen in politics", and there will be "no one" left in Congress before the assembly elections in 2026.

Addressing a press conference, Bordoloi, however, said the party is averse to inducting a few BJP leaders, who had indulged in hurling abuses at the Congress in the past.

"Many MLAs have contacted our party and some have reached out to me. They want to join the Congress. Our party will take a final call and discussions are going on at present," said Bordoloi, a former Assam minister.

The two consecutive term Lok Sabha MP also claimed that the "inside story" of the BJP is not as rosy as the ruling party tries to project.