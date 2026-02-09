Sharad Pawar hospitalised in Pune with breathing difficulty, chest infection

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar was brought to a private hospital in Pune on Monday after complaining of cough and breathing difficulty, doctors said.

Pawar was shifted to Ruby Hall Clinic from his residence in Baramati in the afternoon. After arrival, a CT scan was conducted, which confirmed a chest infection, said Parvez Grant, chief cardiologist and managing trustee of the hospital.

“A CT scan has been done and there is a chest infection. After all the tests are completed, we may admit him for a day,” Grant said, adding that a team of doctors was examining the veteran leader and further treatment would be decided based on test results.

The 85-year-old leader was accompanied to the hospital by his daughter and Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule and her husband Sadanand Sule.

Hospital sources said Pawar arrived in a multi-purpose vehicle and stepped out on his own before being taken inside the facility in a wheelchair. Visuals from the hospital showed him alert on arrival.