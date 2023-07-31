Sharad Pawar should reconsider attending event with PM Modi: Arvind Sawant

Shiv Sena (UT) MP Arvind Sawant on Monday said NCP leader Sharad Pawar should reconsider his decision to attend an event where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be conferred the Lokmanya Tilak National Award.

Pawar is scheduled to attend the event organised by the Lokmanya Tilak Smarak Mandir Trust in Pune as the chief guest on August 1 where he will share the stage with Prime Minister Modi.

Leaders of different parties from the opposition bloc INDIA have raised the issue saying it will be bad optics for the alliance. Some leaders have also questioned Pawar's decision to attend the event especially after his nephew Ajit Pawar had revolted against him and joined the BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra.

Sawant said that Tilak had given the slogan 'Swaraj is my birthright'. But "is there Swaraj today? In today's situation he (Pawar) should think... It is 'swa- rajya' instead - the rule of one person," he said and added that Pawar should reconsider his decision.