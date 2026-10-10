Shashi Tharoor slams Delhi crackdown, calls it ‘Undeclared Emer-GenZ’

Shashi Tharoor condemns Delhi’s security clampdown ahead of the CJP protest, citing transport curbs and detentions.

Delhi Police detains hundreds as security is tightened across the capital; police also report preventive detentions of people with criminal records.

CJP seeks chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged voter-list manipulation and changes involving Form 6.

Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday, 10 October criticised the Modi government over the security clampdown in Delhi during the proposed Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest, describing the situation as an ‘undeclared Emer-GenZ’ and accusing the authorities of suppressing peaceful dissent.

Tharoor, who was in Berlin earlier this week, said he returned to the national capital after 2.00 am and had rarely witnessed anything like the security arrangements currently in place.

‘Checkpoints every few hundred metres, concrete barriers and spike strips laid across our roads, a war-like deployment of 22,000 police and paramilitary across the city, 250 trains cancelled and 45 Metro stations closed, and reports of young people being detained from their own homes and the streets in and around Delhi — all to prevent citizens from peacefully raising questions about the integrity of our elections,’ he wrote on X.

He described the reported suspension of internet services in parts of the capital as particularly regressive, adding that freedom of movement had been ‘completely shackled’.

The MP said Jantar Mantar had been designated as a place where citizens could voice dissent, yet even the roads leading to it had been declared out of bounds. ‘One is entitled to ask where this extraordinary manpower and urgency disappear when women in our capital need protection,’ he wrote.