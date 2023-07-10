Shinde-led Shiv Sena MLAs seek more time to reply to disqualification notices

The ruling ally Shiv Sena legislators will seek an extension for the time-limit to reply to the Maharashtra Legislature’s notices on the pending issue of the disqualification of 16 MLAs, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, party leaders said here on Monday.

Last Saturday, the Maharashtra Legislature had issued notices to the legislators of the Shiv Sena and Opposition Shiv Sena (UBT), giving them a week’s time to file their replies to Speaker Rahul Narwekar.

Sena MLAs Sanjay Shirsat and Bharat Gogawale – both in the list of 16 who face disqualification - said that all the legislators will have to file a legal reply which would take time.

“Accordingly, we shall request the Speaker to extend the time-limit at least by a week to enable us file our say properly,” said Shirsat, though it was not clear whether all MLAs will file their replies individually or jointly.