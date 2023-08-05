Shiromani Akali Dal protests raids on Khalsa Aid offices

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday reacted against “the spate of raids being conducted in Punjab on mere suspicion against individuals and organisations linked with Sikhism” and engaged in carrying on social welfare and relief work in the state, the country and abroad.

Addressing the media here, senior SAD leader Prem Singh Chandumajra took strong exception to the manner in which raids were conducted on individuals and offices belonging to the Khalsa Aid.

Chandumajra also condemned the manner in which respected Sikh NRI Tanmanjit Singh Dhesi, a sitting member of British Parliament, was stopped and harassed before being allowed to board his flight from the international airport in Amritsar.