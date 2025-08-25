Shiv Sena (UBT) alleges ‘Vote Chori’ and misuse of funds by Mahayuti government

The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) has alleged that the BJP-led government at the Centre and the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra were formed through “vote chori” and accused its leaders of misusing public funds.

In its Monday editorial, the party’s mouthpiece, Saamana, claimed that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar did not have the genuine support of the electorate. The editorial also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing the Union government of vote rigging and financial misappropriation.

The Saamana editorial highlighted the Ladki Bahin Yojana, alleging that thousands of fictitious beneficiaries were used to siphon off crores of rupees from the state treasury.

The Thackeray faction claimed that funds from the scheme were allegedly exploited by senior leaders to secure electoral advantage, describing the practice as a means to “steal votes” rather than earn them through governance.