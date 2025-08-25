Shiv Sena (UBT) alleges ‘Vote Chori’ and misuse of funds by Mahayuti government
The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) has alleged that the BJP-led government at the Centre and the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra were formed through “vote chori” and accused its leaders of misusing public funds.
In its Monday editorial, the party’s mouthpiece, Saamana, claimed that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar did not have the genuine support of the electorate. The editorial also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing the Union government of vote rigging and financial misappropriation.
The Saamana editorial highlighted the Ladki Bahin Yojana, alleging that thousands of fictitious beneficiaries were used to siphon off crores of rupees from the state treasury.
The Thackeray faction claimed that funds from the scheme were allegedly exploited by senior leaders to secure electoral advantage, describing the practice as a means to “steal votes” rather than earn them through governance.
“The Mahayuti government must be regarded as unconstitutional, illegal and corrupt. Fadnavis, Shinde and Pawar came to power through vote chori and have repeatedly misused public funds for political gain,” the editorial said.
The piece further argued that programmes like the Ladki Bahin Yojana, which were ostensibly aimed at women’s empowerment, were being manipulated. “When women are made bogus beneficiaries to secure votes in exchange for cash, it undermines genuine empowerment,” it said.
The editorial also criticised the Centre’s proposed Constitution Amendment Bill, suggesting it is politically motivated to target opposition leaders while ignoring alleged corruption by the Mahayuti government.
The Shiv Sena (UBT) has called for legal action against Fadnavis, Shinde, Pawar and others, asserting that the misuse of funds and electoral manipulation must be investigated.
The party reiterated that the current government in Maharashtra did not receive a genuine mandate from voters and labelled it as “not a real government.”
