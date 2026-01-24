Shiv Sena (UBT) is not just a party but an idea; BJP can't finish it: Uddhav

Days after the setback in the Maharashtra civic polls, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has declared that the BJP is deluding itself if it thinks it can finish off his party, insisting the Sena represents an idea that cannot be extinguished.

Speaking at an event on Friday marking the birth centenary of late Balasaheb Thackeray — his father and founder of the undivided Shiv Sena — Uddhav said there were many who wished to erase the Thackeray name, “but it won't happen”.

Addressing the gathering earlier, his cousin and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray lashed out at the current political climate, describing it as a “market of slaves” and likening the recent Maharashtra municipal polls — including those in Kalyan-Dombivli — to an “auction”.

“The BJP is wrong if it thinks it can finish Shiv Sena (UBT). The Shiv Sena (UBT) is not a party but an idea,” Uddhav said.

He argued that without the Sena’s rise, the BJP would “never have seen the inside of the BMC or ‘Mantralaya’,” referring to the state government headquarters.

His remarks followed the BJP’s emergence as the single largest party in the 227-member Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on 15 January, securing 89 seats. With its ally — the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, which won 29 seats — the BJP-led coalition ended the Thackerays’ decades-long grip over India’s wealthiest civic body.