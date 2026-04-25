Shivaji Maharaj remarks spark outrage, Bageshwar Baba faces backlash in Maharashtra
The 29-year-old preacher claimed that Shivaji Maharaj had grown weary of continuous warfare and decided to step back
Anger has erupted among followers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj across Maharashtra after a controversial statement by Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, widely known as Bageshwar Baba. Critics have demanded his arrest, accusing him of distorting history and insulting the revered Maratha king.
The 29-year-old preacher claimed that Shivaji Maharaj had grown weary of continuous warfare and decided to step back. According to his account, Shivaji approached his spiritual guide Samarth Ramdas, placed his crown at the latter’s feet, and expressed his desire to relinquish power and rest, asking his guru to take charge of the kingdom.
Shastri made these remarks on Friday, 24 April in Nagpur during a religious gathering held at the foundation-laying ceremony of the Bharat Durga temple at the National Cancer Institute campus. The event was attended by senior leaders, including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.
The statement has triggered widespread backlash, with descendants of Shivaji Maharaj, historians, and opposition leaders condemning the remarks and calling for legal action. Amid the growing controversy, Fadnavis acknowledged that there is no historical evidence to support Shastri’s claims. However, he also defended the preacher, saying the statement should be understood in context, suggesting its intent was to highlight the contribution of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh rather than insult anyone.
Shivaji Maharaj’s descendant Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj criticised the remarks, stating that such claims distort history and disrespect great figures. He emphasised that Shivaji’s Swarajya was built on his own valour and the values instilled by his mother, Jijabai.
Historian and researcher Indrajit Sawant dismissed the claims as fabricated, asserting that there is no credible historical evidence to suggest that Shivaji Maharaj ever surrendered his crown or transferred power to Samarth Ramdas. He added that such narratives are fictional and misrepresent historical facts.
The remarks have also drawn sharp reactions from organisations such as Sambhaji Brigade and opposition parties, which have demanded an apology and warned of intensified protests. Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal and senior leader Vijay Wadettiwar described the statement as shocking and an act of betrayal against Shivaji Maharaj.
Leaders from other political factions also criticised Shastri. MLA Rohit Pawar termed him a fraud and said such remarks were deeply offensive. He warned that if such statements continued, Shastri would not be allowed to enter Maharashtra. Meanwhile, Amol Mitkari also condemned the statement, calling it historically inaccurate and unacceptable.
Controversies over Shivaji Maharaj’s legacy have surfaced repeatedly in recent years. In November 2022, former Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari described Shivaji as an “old-era icon”, while BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi claimed that Shivaji had apologised to Aurangzeb. Earlier this year, BJP leader C R Patil suggested that Shivaji belonged to the Patidar community.
Such repeated claims have led critics to allege that there is a deliberate attempt to undermine the historical stature and legacy of Shivaji Maharaj.
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