Shivaji Maharaj remarks spark outrage, Bageshwar Baba faces backlash in Maharashtra

Anger has erupted among followers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj across Maharashtra after a controversial statement by Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, widely known as Bageshwar Baba. Critics have demanded his arrest, accusing him of distorting history and insulting the revered Maratha king.

The 29-year-old preacher claimed that Shivaji Maharaj had grown weary of continuous warfare and decided to step back. According to his account, Shivaji approached his spiritual guide Samarth Ramdas, placed his crown at the latter’s feet, and expressed his desire to relinquish power and rest, asking his guru to take charge of the kingdom.

Shastri made these remarks on Friday, 24 April in Nagpur during a religious gathering held at the foundation-laying ceremony of the Bharat Durga temple at the National Cancer Institute campus. The event was attended by senior leaders, including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

The statement has triggered widespread backlash, with descendants of Shivaji Maharaj, historians, and opposition leaders condemning the remarks and calling for legal action. Amid the growing controversy, Fadnavis acknowledged that there is no historical evidence to support Shastri’s claims. However, he also defended the preacher, saying the statement should be understood in context, suggesting its intent was to highlight the contribution of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh rather than insult anyone.

Shivaji Maharaj’s descendant Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj criticised the remarks, stating that such claims distort history and disrespect great figures. He emphasised that Shivaji’s Swarajya was built on his own valour and the values instilled by his mother, Jijabai.