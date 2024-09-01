Shivaji statue collapse: MVA holds protest, dismisses Modi's apology as 'smacking of arrogance'

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi on Sunday took out a march in Mumbai to protest the collapse of Shivaji Maharaj's statue and rejected Prime Minister Narendra Modi's apology over the incident, stepping up the political confrontation with the ruling Mahayuti ahead of the assembly polls.

On Sunday, 1 September MVA leaders in Mumbai hit the streets and said the PM’s apology smacked of arrogance and they would not accept it. NCP (SCP) MP Supriya Sule said she was pained by the PM’s ‘conditional apology’ tendered by the PM.

Former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, who participated in the march from Hutatma Chowk to Gateway of India along with Sharad Pawar and Nana Patole told the gathering, “Did you notice the arrogance in the (prime minister's) apology? It smacked of arrogance…what was the PM apologising for? For the statue he inaugurated eight months ago? For the corruption involved”?

Asserting that the people of Maharashtra will never forgive the insult to the revered king, Thackeray cited the statue crash, leakages in Ram Temple and the new Parliament complex to mock Modi's "guarantees".

The march was part of the MVA’s ‘jode maaro’ (beat up with shoes) protest at the collapse of the statue.

Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray and state Congress chief Nana Patole laid wreaths at a memorial dedicated the martyrs of the joint Maharashtra agitation in south Mumbai before leading the march from Hutatma Chowk to the Gateway of India.