‘Shop of lies’: Tejashwi tears into Narendra Modi ahead of Bihar polls
Opposition leader urges PM to give a full account of his 11 years in office and two decades of NDA rule, rather than making fresh promises
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi gears up for a public meeting in Bodh Gaya on Friday, 22 August, Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav launched fierce attacks on the BJP and the PM, framing the visit as an election stunt.
Taking to X, leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav posted a video with the caption: “Hey PM ji, why do you tell so many lies morning and evening? Before raining slogans in Gaya today, do listen to this song — these are the expressions of the people of Bihar for you.”
He accused Modi of running a “shop of lies and slogans,” adding: “With his boneless tongue, the PM will build a Himalaya of lies, but Bihar’s justice-loving people will break it just as Dashrath Manjhi broke a mountain.”
Tejashwi urged the Prime Minister to give a full account of his 11 years in office and two decades of NDA rule, rather than making fresh promises.
The BJP, however, has projected Modi’s frequent Bihar tours as part of its “Vikas Yatra,” with Friday’s event set to see the launch of projects worth over ₹12,000 crore, including major infrastructure, transport, and housing schemes.
With Bihar assembly polls on the horizon, the escalating war of words signals an early start to a bitter campaign — development promises on one side, and sharp opposition barbs on the other.
With IANS inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines