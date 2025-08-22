‘Shop of lies’: Tejashwi tears into Narendra Modi ahead of Bihar polls

He accused Modi of running a “shop of lies and slogans,” adding: “With his boneless tongue, the PM will build a Himalaya of lies, but Bihar’s justice-loving people will break it just as Dashrath Manjhi broke a mountain.”

Tejashwi urged the Prime Minister to give a full account of his 11 years in office and two decades of NDA rule, rather than making fresh promises.

The BJP, however, has projected Modi’s frequent Bihar tours as part of its “Vikas Yatra,” with Friday’s event set to see the launch of projects worth over ₹12,000 crore, including major infrastructure, transport, and housing schemes.

With Bihar assembly polls on the horizon, the escalating war of words signals an early start to a bitter campaign — development promises on one side, and sharp opposition barbs on the other.

With IANS inputs