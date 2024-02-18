Shut up or ship out is the Modi govt's message to NGOs

On 2 February, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided both the official and residential premises of human rights activist Harsh Mander in New Delhi, and filed an FIR, accusing Mander’s NGO Centre for Equity Studies (CES) of violating the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA).

This is but the latest episode in a relentless crackdown by the government on not just political opposition and dissent but also on non-profit, non-governmental organisations. Ex-IAS office Mander co-founded the CES in 2001, with the vision of ‘influencing public policy and law in favour of people of greatest disadvantage’.

An outspoken critic of the Modi government, it is not in the least surprising that his work should be targeted thus. Other organisations that have been systematically harassed by the Union home ministry (MHA), which monitors them, include Christian charities such as World Vision India and think tanks such as the 50-year-old Centre for Policy Research (CPR)—both of which have had their FCRA licences cancelled—as well as other NGOs working with and for the disabled, women and children.

In December last year, the independent news portal NewsClick was also raided under similar allegations. The FCRA is an act that allows NGOs to receive funds from abroad. Any organisation that invites foreign donations must register under the Act.

The increased weaponisation of its purported regulatory function ‘to prevent any possible diversion for activities detrimental to national interest’ is evident for all to see. The MHA’s annual report for 2021–22 argues that the FCRA was amended in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic to discourage NGOs from spending on ‘inflated salaries, posh buildings, offices and luxurious vehicles’.