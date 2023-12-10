Sibal slams BJP for boycotting Telangana oath-taking ceremony

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal slammed the BJP on Sunday, after its MLAs boycotted the oath-taking ceremony of the newly-elected legislators in Telangana over AIMIM's Akbaruddin Owaisi being made pro tem speaker, saying such a "public expression of hate" makes him wonder where the country is heading.

The first session of the third Telangana legislative assembly began on Saturday, with the swearing-in ceremony of the newly-elected MLAs. The BJP MLAs, however, stayed away from the house, alleging that AIMIM MLA Owaisi was appointed as pro tem speaker in violation of rules.

In a post on X, Sibal said, "Telangana, Protem Speaker Akbaruddin Owaisi -- 8 BJP MLAs boycott oath. Such public expression of hate makes me wonder where my country is heading! Is this the Mother of Democracy we publicly proclaim to be!"