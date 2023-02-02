Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar to lead separate bus tours in north and south Karnataka

Leader of Opposition in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah and state Congress President D K Shivakumar will embark on separate bus tour from Friday, as part of party's 'Praja Dhwani Yatre' ahead of assembly elections, after concluding the joint tour in the first phase.



One team of Congress leaders headed by Siddaramaiah will tour Assembly constituencies in north Karnataka region, while Shivakumar will be leading the way in southern districts.



Siddaramaiah, a former Chief Minister, who also commands popularity in the northern part of the state, will kickstart his bus tour along with a team of 35 party leaders from Basavakalyan in Bidar district.