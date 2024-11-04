Siddaramaiah criticises BJP’s opposition to Congress govt’s guarantee schemes

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Monday, 4 November, alleged that the BJP was opposed to guarantee schemes of the Congress government as they give economic and social strength to all sections of the society.

He said BJP wants the poor and weaker sections to remain as they are so that it can "misuse" them.

"BJP is opposed to guarantee schemes, it is because the government is economically and socially giving to all sections of the society through guarantee schemes. We want to empower people through social justice to ensure that backward communities come to the mainstream," Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said: "BJP doesn't want equality, they want inequality and the poor to remain as they are. So we call them anti-poor. BJP misuses poor and people who don't have strength in the society. When you get strength, how can they misuse you? So BJP doesn't want people to get strength economically and socially."