Siddaramaiah meets PM Modi, 2 Union ministers in New Delhi

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday, August 3, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at New Delhi.



Siddaramaiah met Modi in the Parliament complex. This is his first meeting with the prime minister since becoming the chief minister of Karnataka in May.



Later, he met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and requested him to hold an air show by the Indian Air Force in Mysuru during Dussehra celebrations from October 15-24.