SIR in Bengal: ECI crackdown on BLAs, BLOs over ‘irregularities’

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has launched a stringent crackdown on booth-level officers (BLOs) in West Bengal, following allegations of grave irregularities during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

According to senior officials in the chief electoral officer’s (CEO) office, the commission has taken decisive action — FIRs have been lodged against eight booth-level agents (BLAs) accused of meddling in the distribution of enumeration forms, unlawfully taking possession of them from BLOs, and distributing them on their own.

Simultaneously, show-cause notices have been issued to eight BLOs for flouting Commission norms by adopting “shortcut” methods of distribution. Instead of the mandated door-to-door delivery of forms, these officers allegedly chose to hand them out from a fixed location — a clear violation of ECI’s prescribed procedure.

The poll panel, after issuing an earlier ultimatum to desist from such practices, acted swiftly when reports surfaced that the same BLOs continued to ignore directives. The errant officials hail from Cooch Behar, North 24-Parganas, and South 24-Parganas districts.