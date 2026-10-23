SIR protest march heads towards ECI headquarters amid tight security

Delhi Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel were deployed in large numbers near Bangla Sahib Gurudwara and other areas along the march route as authorities prepared for the demonstration.

The heightened security arrangements came as organisers called on farmers, workers, young people, women and members of other sections of society to participate in the march. They urged demonstrators to carry the national flag and maintain discipline throughout the protest.

Organisers said the march would remain peaceful. They also announced that if police stopped the participants, they would hold a 'People's Parliament' at the location, adopt resolutions and conclude the gathering with the national anthem.

The organisers' stated plan was intended to allow the demonstration to continue in a peaceful manner even if participants were prevented from proceeding further towards the ECI headquarters.

Meanwhile, SFI called for solidarity protests in central Delhi and at district headquarters on Friday, seeking wider participation in the campaign against SIR.

The march prompted traffic restrictions in several parts of central Delhi. According to the Delhi Traffic Police, diversions were scheduled to remain in force from 1 pm to 5 pm on Friday.

Commuters were warned of possible congestion and delays around Bangla Sahib Gurudwara, Connaught Place, Parliament Street and Jantar Mantar, areas that could be affected by the demonstration and associated security arrangements.

The traffic police advised motorists to avoid unnecessary travel through the affected areas, plan their journeys in advance and use alternative routes wherever possible. Commuters were also urged to follow instructions from traffic personnel and allow additional time to reach their destinations.

The restrictions were intended to manage traffic flow and facilitate security arrangements during the march.

At the centre of the demonstration is opposition to the SIR process, with organisers alleging that the revision could result in voters being removed from electoral rolls. The march seeks to draw attention to these concerns and press the Election Commission to address questions surrounding voter inclusion.

The participation of student and youth groups, along with activists from neighbouring states, reflects the organisers' effort to broaden the campaign beyond the national capital.

The organisers have emphasised peaceful mobilisation and collective deliberation as part of the protest, including the proposed 'People's Parliament' and adoption of resolutions if the march is halted.

As the demonstration proceeds, security deployment and traffic management remain key concerns for authorities and commuters in central Delhi. The impact of the march on access to the ECI headquarters and movement across the affected roads will depend on the course of the protest and any further instructions issued by the police.

With PTI inputs