Smriti Irani gets tutored on the Global Hunger Index by a doctor on X

Addressing a FICCI women’s forum in Hyderabad, Smriti Irani said, “I think that they are indices which do not project the India story, and deliberately so. For instance, (the) Global Hunger Index that makes headlines now. Many a people have said it is all hogwash. How do they build that index? 3,000 people in a country of 140 crore get a phone call from Gallup and they are asked: ‘Are you hungry?’

“Now trust me, I have left my house at Delhi in the morning at 4 am today, I caught a flight at 5 am to go to Kochi, I did a conclave there [hosted by Malyalam Manorama, which apparently did not offer the minister lunch], caught a flight at 5 pm to come to this programme; by the time I get to anything called food, it will be 10 o' clock. If you’ve called me at any time of the day today from Gallup and asked, ‘Are you hungry?’, I’ll say, ‘Oh yes, I am'."

Irani laughed. The ladies in the audience also laughed, and laughed louder when she said, “The index says Pakistan is better…”