Solution to Naga peace talks long overdue, Cong is hope for development: Tharoor

Senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor has said the solution to the Naga peace talks was long overdue, and that his party wants to see it resolved.

Addressing an election rally at Congress Bhavan at Kohima in Nagaland, he said Nagaland lacks basis amenities such as water, electricity, health and road infrastructure even after 60 years of attaining statehood, and that Congress is the hope for development and progress in the northeastern state.

"Nagas deserve better than this kind of deception, corruption, dishonesty and inefficiency," Tharoor said on Wednesday.

"The Narendra Modi government had in 2015 announced that a Naga accord was achieved, but later backtracked saying it was only a framework agreement. They are now saying that talks are underway," he said.

In 2019, the then Nagaland Governor and Centre's interlocutor for Naga peace talks, R N Ravi, had declared that the issue would be resolved in only three months but four years have passed since then, Tharoor said, while blaming the BJP for "deceiving" the people.

On basic amenities, the MP from Kerala said the government must provide regular power supply, serviceable roads, quality drinking water and good healthcare and education.

"Such basic essentials are the core need of any human being in any area, but the government of the day has failed to provide these," he said.