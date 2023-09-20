Sonia backs Adhir Ranjan claim on missing words 'socialist, secular'

Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday backed party MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s allegation that the words "socialist, secular" were missing in the copy of the Constitution given to MPs, and said they were not in the Preamble.

Speaking to the media outside Parliament, Sonia Gandhi said, “Have you seen the full Constitution or the (Preamble)...? In the Preamble it is not there.”

Her remarks came after Chowdhury and Trinamool Congress MP Dola Sen on Wednesday stirred a row with their claim that in the copy of the Constitution given to MPs, the words "socialist, secular" were missing.