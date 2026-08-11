Sonia Gandhi hails Manmohan as ‘most consequential’ PM, takes swipe at Modi

Sonia Gandhi described 29 July 2026, as an important yet largely unacknowledged date in India’s recent political history. On that day, she said, the Supreme Court upheld the CBI’s clean chit to Singh in the alleged coal block allocation scam.

More significantly, she pointed out, the apex court pulled up the trial court for rejecting the CBI’s closure reports and making adverse observations against Singh without any “compelling reason”.

Sonia Gandhi contrasted Singh’s record with what she called the Modi government’s “clear and gross” misuse of agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the CBI, alleging that these institutions had been deployed primarily to exert political pressure.

According to Sonia Gandhi, Opposition leaders were either silenced through coercion, persuaded to join the BJP or, in some cases, rewarded with ministerial positions. She also accused the government of brushing aside credible corruption allegations when they involved its own political allies.

“Corrupt when you're in the Opposition, suddenly clean when you jump ship!” she said.

Sonia Gandhi also recalled Modi’s past criticism of Singh, pointing to his remarks in the Rajya Sabha on 8 February 2017, when he accused the former prime minister of knowing “the art of bathing with a raincoat on”.

She called the remark “snide and atrocious” and said it would remain one of the lowest moments in India’s parliamentary history.

Turning from political attacks to Singh’s governance record, Sonia Gandhi argued that his decade in office had ushered in profound economic transformation, marked by strong growth and a boom in consumption and private investment that helped propel India into the ranks of middle-income countries.

She pointed to India’s resilience during the 2008 global financial crisis, arguing that the country weathered the international economic storm despite the turmoil engulfing economies around the world.

Sonia Gandhi also claimed that, despite changes in the methodology used to calculate India’s GDP growth, the 10 years of the UPA government recorded higher economic growth than the subsequent 12 years, while millions of people were lifted out of poverty.

She highlighted a series of rights-based and social welfare measures introduced during Singh’s tenure, including the Right to Education, expansion of OBC reservations in centrally funded institutions such as the IITs and IIMs, and the Forest Rights Act, which recognised the ancestral rights of Adivasi and forest-dwelling communities.

She described the MGNREGA as one of the most powerful social security interventions established anywhere, while criticising the Modi government for recently dismantling it.

Another landmark, Sonia Gandhi said, was the National Food Security Act, 2013, which guaranteed access to basic food rations for crores of families. She warned that amendments to the legislation were now being pursued and recalled Singh’s warning, made soon after he left office, that rights-based laws could come under assault.

Sonia Gandhi also credited Singh with ushering in a new era of transparency through the Right to Information (RTI) Act, which gave citizens greater access to the workings of government. She alleged that the RTI framework has since been “totally emasculated”.

She further argued that Singh’s years in office saw an explosion of independent media and a vibrant civil society, with citizens and students able to protest against the government and even the prime minister.