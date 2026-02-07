Sonia Gandhi terms plea over voter list inclusion ‘politically motivated’

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi has told the Rouse Avenue Court that allegations accusing her of fraudulently securing inclusion in electoral rolls before acquiring Indian citizenship are “baseless, politically motivated and an abuse of the legal process”.

In a detailed reply filed through her counsel, Sonia Gandhi opposed a revision petition challenging a magistrate court order that had dismissed a complaint seeking registration of a criminal case against her. The case is listed for hearing on 21 February.

The revision petition, filed by advocate Vikas Tripathi, questions the circumstances under which Sonia Gandhi’s name allegedly appeared in the New Delhi voter list in 1980, three years before she formally acquired Indian citizenship on 30 April 1983. It also raises objections to the deletion of her name from the electoral rolls in 1982 and alleges that forged documents may have been used for her earlier inclusion.