Sonia Gandhi terms plea over voter list inclusion ‘politically motivated’
Congress Parliamentary Party chief rejects claims of her name being fraudulently included in electoral roll
Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi has told the Rouse Avenue Court that allegations accusing her of fraudulently securing inclusion in electoral rolls before acquiring Indian citizenship are “baseless, politically motivated and an abuse of the legal process”.
In a detailed reply filed through her counsel, Sonia Gandhi opposed a revision petition challenging a magistrate court order that had dismissed a complaint seeking registration of a criminal case against her. The case is listed for hearing on 21 February.
The revision petition, filed by advocate Vikas Tripathi, questions the circumstances under which Sonia Gandhi’s name allegedly appeared in the New Delhi voter list in 1980, three years before she formally acquired Indian citizenship on 30 April 1983. It also raises objections to the deletion of her name from the electoral rolls in 1982 and alleges that forged documents may have been used for her earlier inclusion.
Rejecting the claims, Sonia Gandhi said the petition rests on “incorrect, misleading and unsubstantiated facts” and lacks both factual and legal foundation. She argued that the lower court had correctly dismissed the complaint in September 2025, noting that matters related to citizenship fall exclusively within the jurisdiction of the central government.
She further contended that issues concerning electoral rolls and voter lists are solely within the authority of the Election Commission, and that criminal courts have no power to interfere or conduct inquiries into such matters.
Sonia Gandhi also pointed out that the complainant had failed to produce any credible documentary evidence to support the allegations. “No concrete documents or proof have been placed on record,” she said in her reply.
Maintaining that the petition is an attempt to misuse the judicial process for political ends, Sonia Gandhi urged the court to uphold the magistrate’s order and dismiss the revision plea, reiterating that her inclusion in electoral rolls and subsequent developments were lawful and in accordance with established procedures.
With IANS inputs
