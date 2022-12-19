Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik intends to contest Karnataka election; says he will correct BJP

Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik is planning to enter the electoral arena in Karnataka to 'correct' the BJP which, he says, has sidelined its Hindutva agenda.

Addressing reporters in Udupi on Saturday, Muthalik said he wants to represent the voice of Hindus in the state assembly and will announce his candidature and the constituency by this month-end.

Muthalik said he has conducted surveys in around eight assembly constituencies and will finalise the segment in which he would be contesting soon. Karkala in Udupi district, represented by state Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar, is one among the prospective constituencies.