Stalin and KCR: A tale of two anti-BJP gatherings in South India

If the January 18 meeting convened by Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), the erstwhile Telangana Rashtra Samiti, in Khammam saw a clarion call for a regime change in New Delhi next year, the Chennai rally organised to mark Stalin's 70th birthday, harped on opposition unity.



While the BRS-led meeting stood determined on the need for a change of government at the Centre, the speakers at the Chennai event underlined the common connect of a socialist vision that binds them together while leaders including Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah batted for Stalin to take up a bigger national role.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said his party and the DMK shared a common social vision. It is anybody's guess that the parties have set their eyes on making a rich harvest of the 40 parliamentary seats up for grabs in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Incidentally, in 2004, under then DMK chief, the late M Karunanidhi's leadership, the alliance won all 40, giving UPA-I the much-needed numbers to form a government under Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Political analyst Ramu Suravajjula said the meeting organised in January by KCR, as Rao is popularly known, at Khammam was seen as the Telangana Chief Minister's mega show of strength projecting his national ambitions.

However, his political dilemma was on display at the public meeting, Suravajjula opined.

KCR neither spelt out the BRS agenda, nor did he leave a hint about his political friends at the national level.

The visiting leaders, which included Chief Ministers of Kerala and Delhi, Pinarayi Vijayan and Arvind Kejriwal, respectively, besides CPI top leader D Raja, also did not declare KCR as their leader, he said.