DMK president and former Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin on Saturday defended his party's decision to support the latest Delimitation Bill, saying its two key demands for which it had opposed the earlier proposal had now been incorporated in writing.

Stalin said the new draft addressed the concerns raised by the DMK since 2024 and argued that the proposed 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha seats across all states would preserve the existing proportion of representation among states.

In a statement issued after a meeting of DMK Members of Parliament, Stalin described the development as a victory for the party's sustained campaign and for southern states.

"The two demands for which we opposed the Delimitation Bill last April have now been included in writing in the new Bill. This is a victory for the continuous struggles undertaken by the DMK since 2024. It is a victory for all southern states, including Tamil Nadu," he said.

Stalin maintained that the DMK was not opposed to delimitation itself but to any exercise that could reduce the parliamentary representation of states that had successfully controlled population growth.

He said the Bill proposed a 50 per cent increase in seats for every state based on the 1971 Census figures. Missing the opportunity to secure these provisions, he argued, could have adverse consequences for Tamil Nadu.

After examining the proposal, the party's MPs decided to support the delimitation exercise in its present form, considering it practical and favourable to the state's interests, he said.

Stalin also accused the Congress of changing its position on the issue, pointing out that it had supported the demand for fair delimitation at a Joint Action Committee meeting in 2025 but was now opposing the exercise.

DMK MP A Raja said the party's decision was guided by the need to protect Tamil Nadu's existing 7.18 per cent share of seats in the Lok Sabha. He added that Stalin had authorised the party's MPs to seek further amendments to the Bill, if necessary.